Assault, speeding and shoplifting have all been dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court recently.

Sandwich thief

A man has admitted shoplifting at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court. Anthony Maughan, 19, of Belvoir Drive, Aylstone, Leicester, admitted stealing a bottle of Lucozade and a pack of sandwiches worth £3 from Tesco Express, Woodville, on April 19. He also admitted breaching a community order by failing to attend a meeting with probation. He was ordered to pay £3 compensation and will carry out 20 hours unpaid work.

Assaulting a woman

A man has admitted assault. Martin Stockley, 30, of Excelsior Drive, Woodville, admitted assaulting a woman in Swadlincote on September 17. He has been made the subject of a 12 month conditional discharge. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Speeding on the roads

A man was caught speeding. Denis Ballinger, 55, of Brook Street, Swadlincote, was found guilty of driving a Triumph Spitfire on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, on April 27, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 44mph. He has been fined £440 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £44 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with four points.

Mercedes speeder

A man was caught speeding. Muhammad Faisal, 27, of St John’s Road, Sparkhill, Birmingham, was found guilty of driving a Mercedes on the A511 Burton Road, Woodville, on March 28, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 40mph. He has been fined £220 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with three points.

Licence offences

A man has admitted driving offences. Glen Murray, 23, of St John’s Drive, Newhall, admitted driving a Vauxhall in Abbots Close, Newhall, on April 26, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance.

He has been fined £140 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with six points.

