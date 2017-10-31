Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 18-year-old man has been charged following a police car chase along the A38 on Friday, October 27.

Officers from Staffordshire Police chased the car onto the A38 southbound, before the vehicle was made to pull up at the Barton Fields industrial estate.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "An 18-year-old from Derby has been charged with traffic offences following an incident in Burton on Friday, October 27. We followed a Renault Clio being driven erratically in the Uxbridge Street area at around 2.45pm.

"The vehicle was stopped in Barton Fields industrial estate after being followed by officers. Jamal Berry-Parkes, of Osmaston Park Road, Derby, has been charged on suspicion of failing to stop a car when required to do so by police and failing to stop after a traffic incident."

Officers stayed with the car before it was recovered at around 3.45pm on Friday afternoon.

An eye witness said: "A load of police cars surrounded a black car, and we saw two men get out and they were searched. Some of the police cars then left, and we think they took the men with them."

It is not believed that anyone was injured in the accident in Burton and police say no ambulances were called to the scene.

