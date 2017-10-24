A terminally ill Burton man was granted a very special wish at a hospice when he received a visit from his beloved horse.

Ron Smith, 66, has been receiving respite at St Giles Hospice in Whittington after being diagnosed with incurable cancer.

The former mechanic has been separated from his 15-year-old horse Jay since he became ill and staff at the hospice treated the pair to a very special reunion in the gardens of the hospice to cheer Mr Smith up.

For Ron, seeing Jay was the one thing he wanted and his sister Sandra Bull said the pair were delighted to be together again.

She said: "Ron fell in love with horses and riding when he visited Texas around 20 years ago; he started riding and never looked back.

"He got Jay four years ago and rode him five or six times a week. They have a really close bond. Jay nibbles Ron's hair and hands, particularly when carrots are involved.

"Ron really missed Jay when he was first admitted to hospital and when he was transferred to the hospice, one of the first things staff offered to do was arrange for Jay to visit.

"I didn’t think it would be possible for Ron to see Jay again, but thanks to staff at the hospice and at Lullington Hill Stables, where Jay is stabled, he was able to come and visit.

"It was a really lovely moment for Ron and Jay and the connection between them was so obvious; it was a really emotional moment for everyone involved."

For St Giles director of nursing Katie Taroni being able to bring Jay into the hospice clearly demonstrated what hospice care is all about.

She said: "At St Giles we talk about doing what matters for our patients and it is clear that for many people what really matters is their family, including their animals.

"We welcome dogs into the hospice on a regular basis but I think this might be the first time we have had a horse.

"We were delighted to be able to help Ron achieve his wish to see Jay. It was a lovely thing to witness and the team were all proud to be part of it."