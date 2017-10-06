Homeless people in Burton are living in fear after a man was set on fire as he slept in a tent in a shocking incident, it has been revealed.

Members of Burton Hope, which helps people sleeping rough in the town, say they have been left stunned with attacks on homeless people happening on a weekly basis.

One man, who was trying to sleep in a wooded area in Shobnall last year, awoke to find that a group of thugs had set his tent on fire, despite knowing that he was asleep inside of it, said a spokesman for the group.

The man did not sustain any serious injuries as he managed to escape his tent, but he was left very afraid by what had happened to him.

Volunteers have left been shocked by the incident, and are hoping that instances such as this will help convince local authorities that there is a real need for a night shelter to be opened in the town to keep the homeless safe.

Chairman of Burton Hope John Anderson regularly takes part in outreach sessions with the group when he talks to homeless people and gives them food and fresh clothes.

He said: "They are living in fear.

(Image: John Anderson)

"I was once talking to one man, and I gave him a tin of beans because he was hungry, but I realised that I didn't have any plastic spoons with me. I usually carry plenty but had run out.

"I popped into a local takeaway to ask for one, but when I came back outside, I saw that he had just been kicked by a stanger. They had kicked him as he was sitting down with his tin. There was no reason for it at all."

Another rough sleeper in Burton was attacked earlier this year and was left with a serious head injury. Mr Anderson said he had seen the man a few weeks after the incident and he still had "a lump the size of a tennis ball" on the back of his head, where he had been attacked.

He said: "It seems to bring out the extremes in people. A lot of people will see them sitting there and will give them money or buy them something to eat.

"Then, there are other people who think it is okay to go up to homeless people and verbally abuse them or even physically attack them. It's a really tough way to live.

(Image: John Anderson)

"We often see people who will walk past late on a Friday or Saturday evening who say things like, 'I don't want to see this sort of thing going on' when we are helping people.

"Others will take a wide berth and cross the road to be away from them. It's like two completely different worlds happening in the same place at the same time. This sort of thing happens every week, and these people need to be kept safe."

Last year, a homeless couple came to Burton from Chesterfield, hoping that a smaller town would be safer for them. On the first night they spent in the town, they pitched a tent near the canal in Shobnall. They were woken up in the middle of the night by a group of people attacking their tent with a machete.

Volunteers from numerous groups in the town have informed Staffordshire Police of incidents, said Mr Anderson.

The fear of being attacked isn't the only concern for homeless people, especially as the winter draws in and temperatures are dropping, he said.

(Image: John Anderson)

"It's starting to get very cold. We have been out on the weekends and have seen people who are soaking wet. They have been walking around all day in the rain, and sit there at night wet and shivering.

"We try to give them fresh, dry clothes and sleeping bags, but they can't go inside in front of the fireplace and warm up properly like the rest of us can. I'm not a medical expert at all, but I know that we have seen people who were on the brink of getting hypothermia," he said.

As the nights get colder, rough sleepers have also been facing problems with rats, as the rodents are also looking for a warm place to stay in the winter months. There have even been cases of rats crawling into the sleeping bags as homeless people slept, he said.

"The rats are wanting to stay warm as well, so they are climbing into sleeping bags when people are asleep in them. No-one wants to wake up and find there are rats in your bed. One girl, who had been sleeping on the floor, woke up to find a rat nibbling her earlobe!"

What happened at a meeting called to discuss Burton's homeless issues

A meeting has now been held when local groups, all dedicated to supporting homeless people in the area got together to discuss issues. Attending were Burton Hope, the Love Inspire Foundation, the YMCA, local soup kitchens and street angels volunteers.

At the meeting, the issue of rough sleepers not having access to healthcare was discussed. Members said that many homeless people in the area often had to visit emergency departments for medical care, even if it was not an emergency. Monica Dunbar, from the Love Inspire Foundation, said that she knew of two community nurses, who may be able to offer free health checks to the homeless in Burton.

Getting people back into work was another issue that has high on the list at the meeting, as many rough sleepers wanted to go to work, but were being rejected by companies, because they do not have access to clean smart clothes for an interview. Andy Horsnail, from the YMCA, said that people could use the charity’s shower facilities so they could go to interviews clean and washed.

The groups have now vowed to team up and offer their support to do whatever they can to help homeless people overcome their problems and get themselves off the streets.