A green space opposite the treatment centre at Queen's Hospital in Burton is set to become a sea of purple in the spring after 5,000 crocus bulbs were planted.

They were planted by members of Burton Rotary Club and Queen’s Hospital volunteers and are next to a further 5,000 bulbs, which were planted by the same group last year.

The purple crocus was picked because it is used in the End Polio Now campaign, which Rotary fund-raised for.

William Saunders, secretary for Burton Rotary Club has said: "This will actually make it 10,000 bulbs now to go along with the 5,000 that we already planted last year.

"The purple crocus is the symbol for eradicating polio. The rotary and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation are constantly working to eradicate polio.

"I believe across the world we are now down to single figures of people reported with polio this year, which is fantastic."

Since 2012, Rotary clubs across the country have raised around £1,200,000 to help cure and prevent polio, a highly contagious disease that attacks the nervous system and can lead to permanent paralysis.

Chris Maddox, community partnerships and charities manager from Queen’s Hospital has lauded the work that the Rotary club are doing to help eradicate polio.

Mr Maddox said: "We were incredibly happy to host Burton Rotary Club for their second year of crocus bulb planting.

"Rotary International’s campaign aid the eradication of polio throughout the world has been hugely successful and we are proud to house Burton Rotary’s commemoration here at Queen’s Hospital. Burton Rotary continue to support the hospital and we look forward to growing our relationship further."