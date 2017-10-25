Three Burton sisters, all under the age of ten, are sacrificing 42 inches of flowing locks to raise funds to help children who lose their hair following cancer treatment.

Nine-year-old Freya Dean, seven-year-old Annie Dean and six-year-old Isla will all be cutting their hair, which will then be donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The trust was set up to provide wigs to children who have lost their hair as a side-effect of treatment for cancer.

They work with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers to offer wigs tailored to each individual child to try and give them the most realistic look possible.

The charity relies upon donations from generous patrons, and provides a platform for youngsters who want to have their hair cut with the trimmings donated to creating wigs.

The three sisters, who have a combined hair length of 42 inches between them, will be tackling the trim and hope to raise money towards the charity, when they have it cut at Revival Hairdressers, in Station Street, Burton on Saturday, November 4.

Their mother, Deborah Dean, said the three had wanted their long locks not to go to waste or be thrown away so decided to donate them.

She said: "They've all got long hair, which can be quite hard to manage. We thought it would be such a shame to not use it for something good.

"I have friends who have done this before, and thought it was such a lovely idea. They won't be going bald or anything like that, just up to about chin length."

The three girls were each asked why they decided to get their hair cut and donate it to the Little Princess Trust.

Seven-year-old Annie answered: "So it doesn't get in my way and get knotted any more, and to make children feel better."

Her sister Freya said: "So that it helps children who are feeling poorly feel a bit more normal."

Six-year-old Isla said she wanted to cut her 15-inches of hair: "So it makes other children feel better."

Monica Glass, charity manager from the Little Princess Trust, thanked the three sisters for their decision to donate their hair to a good cause.

She said: "We are delighted to hear that Freya, Annie and Isla have decided to cut their hair and donate it to the Little Princess Trust. It's such a brave decision to cut off a lot of hair but we are hugely grateful as we can use the girls' donated locks to make real hair wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

"Receiving a wig has a profoundly positive effect on those we assist. Thank you, Freya, Annie and Isla and thank you to all of your supporters!"

Anybody interested in sponsoring the three youngsters' charitable decision can visit their dedicated fund-raising page online at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-dean7 .