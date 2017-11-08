Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Three young Burton sisters have cut off 42 inches of hair between them for young cancer sufferers and raised cash at the same time.

Nine-year-old Freya Dean, seven-year-old Annie Dean and six-year-old Isla Dean all had their flowing locks cut off at Revival Hairdressers, in Station Street, Burton, with the trimmed hair then donated to the Little Princess Trust.

The trust was set up to provide wigs for children who have lost their hair as a side-effect of treatment for cancer, and works with specialist suppliers and experienced hairdressers to offer wigs tailored to each individual child to try to give them the most realistic look possible.

The charity relies upon donations from generous patrons, and provides a platform for youngsters who want to have their hair cut with the lengths of hair donated to create the wigs.

Caring eight-year-old Gracie-Mae from Stapenhill chops 18 inches off hair for Little Princess Trust

Deborah Dean, mum of the three girls, has spoken of her pride at the girls' bravery and willingness to give to others.

She said: "The chop went extremely well and the girls couldn't wait to get in the chair. Annie went first and wanted hers to be even shorter.

"Isla smiled all the way through and although Freya was a little nervous she adores her new bob. They caused quite a stir in the salon. They are all very proud of themselves for donating so much hair and for raising an amazing £1,808.06.

"We are very proud parents and can't believe the generosity of our friends, family and colleagues supporting the girls and such a fantastic cause.

"We have now spoken to two people who have benefited directly from the work the Little Princess Trust do and they can't praise them enough.

"We would like to say a very big thank-you to Nicola and all the staff at Revival for their time and patience."

Monica Glass, charity manager at the Little Princess Trust, has thanked the sisters for raising the fantastic amount for the charity.

She said: "We are bowled over by Freya, Annie and Isla's staggering fund-raising total of £1,808. The girls have raised enough money to fund three wigs, helping three sick children who are currently suffering hair loss as a result of cancer or another medical condition.

"Thank-you girls, and thank-you to all of your supporters."

A dedicated online fund-raising page has been set up, and is still if anyone wants to donate to the sisters' efforts. It can be found online at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/craig-dean7.

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk