Many motorists are by-passing congested traffic in the wake of the St Peter's Bridge closure - with alternative travel plans.

Traffic into Burton has reduced, easing the impact of the three-month bridge closure, according to some Burton Mail readers.

Several readers have spoken up following the controversial closure of the bridge which hard-hit traders say is driving shoppers away due to traffic fears.

The bridge is closed while rusted bearings are replaced as part of a £6.1 million scheme. Without the work, a weight limit would have to be introduced on the bridge. A second phase of the project will see repairs to Burton Bridge, which would also be closed.

This is due to take place next year and there are concerns that the traffic nightmare will continue when the second phase of work starts.

Despite a meeting hosted by Burton and District Chamber of Commerce which heard from struggling businesses, Burton Mail readers said shoppers should be welcomed back, claiming the traffic is not as heavy as first thought.

Michael Blower said: "This is the opposite of what I saw at the weekend. The amount of cars parked in the car parks I saw were packed with cars and plenty of people walking around, doing their shopping. Apart from the traffic queues, town seemed normal."

Kerry Hufton said: "Traffic has eased massively so people must be finding alternative travel arrangements into the town."

Another shopper found herself coming back to the town. Tracy Russell said: "I hadn't been to Burton since the day it shut but had to go last week so gave myself an extra hour because of how bad it's meant to be and I was probably less than five minutes than normal."

Jolene Whetton said: "I feel for these small businesses, nobody wants to see somebody go under but if people wanted to go to a certain shop or restaurant then they would go regardless, I've been into and around Burton more in the past month than I have all year for various reasons at different times of day and to be honest haven't found it any worse than usual at all."

Susan Woollet also found town to be busy, saying: "I have been into town a few times and when I have been there the town is busy and the car parks have been full. In fact on Saturday afternoon you couldn't get into the car park as they were full."

Peter Corr said traffic jams had not added much onto his commute: "It has only ever taken me 20 minutes extra on the journey, during morning and evening rush hour. Is this really causing that much of a problem? Or have I been seriously lucky and it's taking everyone much much longer than 20 minutes extra?"

Emma Major said: "Traffic hasn’t been as bad the last couple of times I’ve gone into town but town still seems quite busy."

But Simon Chapman, president of Burton and District Chamber of Commerce said traffic was still a big problem.

He said: "Traffic is still a big problem but it could be worse. Traffic is cutting down a bit because people are keeping away from the town and that is having a knock-on effect

"We are very concerned about the ongoing effect on businesses and we are very concerned about the message it is giving to people that Burton isn't open.

"The number of cars are still on the road. We are expecting the delays through Willington, up to Walton Bridge and people are travelling as far as Alrewas to get to Burton. The delay is still there."

What Burton businesses say

Simon Chapman, president of the Chamber of Commerce and managing director of Yee Group, in Burton, previously said that the plan is unacceptable and should have been started two months prior (to the closure).

He said businesses need to plan for the town and town's movements and that there needs to be a survey with regards to what can be done for vehicle movements around the town, whether that is a one-way etc.

He said businesses need to make sure they learn from this horrendous problem that firms have and they minimise the impact of any future work on businesses, and employees – the poor people who work for those businesses.

