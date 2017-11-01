Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton housing association has welcomed a new development director to the team to lead the company through new challenges.

Trent and Dove Housing, which provides social and affordable housing across East Staffordshire, has announced that Charlie Riley will be taking on the role. She has been working for the company for 15 months, and will be responsible for providing strategic direction for the company.

She said: "I want people to view Trent and Dove as a developing organisation and that we do what we say we are going to do. I want people to recognise our new developments as Trent and Dove properties and be talking about how good they are.

(Image: Trent and Dove)

"I believe that everybody should have the ability to have a good quality, safe and secure home no matter what their circumstances."

Previously, Charlie worked at Housing Plus, but moved to Trent and Dove as it presented her with new challenges to work on both regeneration and rural projects.

Chief executive Ursula Bennion said: "I am delighted to welcome Charlie Riley as our new development director.

"Her wealth of experience in developing high-quality new homes, both on rural projects and complex urban sites will ensure Trent and Dove is excellently places to create the growth in new housing that this region desperately needs."

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk