A well-known Burton musician who played in three local bands has died, aged 69, after a brave 15-year battle against chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Brian Wood has been remembered for his love of family, fancy dress, quirky gadgets and his beloved motorbike.

Brian, of Horninglow, was very popular in his younger years after his talent for playing the keyboard and accordion saw him perform regularly to audiences with bands Ginty, Melodies Incorporated and Food for Thought.

His love of music stayed with him until 15 years ago when he was struck down with the debilitating condition.

His daughter Kirsty Williams, 39, said: "He loved listening to music and was passionate about playing it. He was very talented on the keyboard and the accordion and played at the 76 club in Burton and The Cock and Fiddle in Derby.

"Food for Thought was around at the same time as the Earthquake band and they were well known on the circuit because the Poxon brothers were in the same band. He was fantastic and he loved it but as he got older his fingers gave up on him."

When he wasn't playing music, Brian was working as a research scientist at Allied or playing dominoes at his favourite haunts, The Loaf and Cheese and the British Oak before it turned into the Old Cottage Tavern. He met his wife Jill at the Byrkley Street pub and the pair were married for more than 40 years.

Kirsty said: "He spent many times in the Loaf and Cheese playing dominoes and he always had a pint of Pedigree in hand and would pop in and read the paper.

"Everybody knew him and he was such a laugh. He did the yard of ale at the British Oak once. He used to like fancy dress and would sometime dress up as a woman. On one occasion he got chatted up and it wasn’t until he turned around that the poor bloke saw his moustache; they both burst out laughing.

"He was the funniest man in that you never knew what he would do next. He was a mean machine and had a Honda superdream 250 motorbike that mum only dared go on the back of twice. But he was also very methodical.

He would have a plan for everything, then a plan for the plan and a back- up plan, so the simplest task would turn into Einstein’s theory. He was so outgoing and there have been so many good times."

Brian's illness forced him to become housebound for the last three years of his life.

Kirsty said: "His illness got to a very severe stage where his lungs were too diseased and in the last six months he deteriorated drastically."

On Saturday, October 28, he died at home with his family by his side. Kirsty said the family had many great memories of the grandfather and great-grandfather who they remember as a "gentle giant."

She said: "He was six foot but the loveliest man. He was very charismatic and had a cheeky smile. He was very much a family man and loved us all dearly.

"When we were younger he used to take us over to Shobnall Park to play games and sports and he was such a big softy; he never told us off."

Kirsty said music was not the only thing her dad took pride in, calling him a "shirt man" and fondly recalling his love for his vegetable patch.

She said: "He was always a shirt man in his younger years. He worked hard for us all and we always had dinner round the table with him sat in his shirt.

"As he got older he became a complete and utter gadget man. Once he bought a fancy hedgetrimmer when he didn't even have a hedge and he loved his vegetable patch in the garden; he took great pride in that. He was an amazing man and an amazing talent and I didn't want this stuff not to be known."

Kirsty said she would like to know more about what her dad was like in his younger years and has appealed for anyone who played music with him to go along to the funeral or get in touch.

The service will take place at Bretby Crematorium from 1.30pm on Tuesday, November 7.

