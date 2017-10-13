Tributes have poured in for a Barton man whose commitment to his community saw him donate gallons of blood, raise thousands for charity and serve on the parish council for 45 years.

Respects have been paid to Arthur Kennedy, who was well known and loved for the big part he played in his village, since moving to Barton under Needwood in 1965.

The father-of-two and "doting" grandfather died on Monday, October 2, after a lengthy battle with a serious infection.

His son Alistair, 44, has told how his devoted dad lived to make Barton a better place and will be remembered for his giving and caring nature.

Alistair, a self-employed artist said: "Dad was born in Glasgow in 1937 and he was always very proud of his Scottish heritage. After moving to and growing up in Handsworth in Birmingham, he served in the Royal Army Service Core from 1957 to 1959 and was a member of the Royal British Legion. He was always a fighter but he was full of love too."

After marrying wife Christine in 1961, the pair decided to find a home in a nice village where they could raise a family and they settled on Barton, an area that was growing in popularity, to bring up sons Alistair and Iain.

Alistair said: "We found a photo recently that dad had taken of the footings of the house. He actually bought the plot and the house hadn’t been built yet. He was very committed to Barton and loved it there.

"He just wanted to help, that was his nature and growing up I remember that he was always part of the community in a big way. It was his passion."

As well as running his own building business from 1977 to 2002, Arthur was keen to involve himself in the community and get stuck in to "making it a better place to live".

As part of that role, he became a member of the parish council where he dedicated his time for 45 years.

But that was not enough for Arthur who had plenty of love and time to give, said his son. He was also incredibly charitable and with his wife Christine, they raised thousands for muscular dystrophy, a cause close to their hearts.

Alistair, who is also a dad of two, said: "Dad became a fund-raiser for muscular dystrophy in the 1980s and raised around £28,000. There were two local children one in Barton and one closer to Lichfield who inspired the charitable work.

"Back in the mid '70s, early '80s, there was very little knowledge about it so it was something he and my mum became very involved with and were incredibly passionate about. It was a team effort and very much a partnership."

Arthur also prided himself on being a blood donor, something he started in 1960.

Alistair said: "I remember going to the town hall with him when I was a kid and he was giving blood so regularly. He donated more than 120 pints of blood, which is equivalent to 15 gallons. He was a remarkable man."

As well as being part of the Barton Civic Society for more than 30 years and a member of the Barton and Dunstall Key Trust, Arthur also showcased other talents by co-writing a history book about Barton Cottage Hospital, it was titled "Nurses, Needles and Nightingales."

Arthur's varied and busy life was a comfort to his family when he became ill almost eight months ago.

Alistair said: "There were days when we were quite hopeful he would recover but unfortunately that just didn’t happen, he seemed to get more and more ill over the last few weeks. He deteriorated quite suddenly on September 8 and was rushed into hospital."

Sadly, on Monday, October 2, after being in hospital for several weeks Arthur died swiftly and peacefully at the age of 80.

Alistair said: "He was a lot of things to a lot of people. Above all he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather to Anna, Orla, Callum and Millie who he was incredibly proud of and who became his focus in later life."

Alistair said his family has been overwhelmed by the support and generosity of others since his father’s death.

He said: "My family would like to thank the nursing staff at Burton’s Queens Hospital for their kindness and support during the time my father was in hospital. They helped us so much during this difficult time.

"We have been overwhelmed by the cards, support and condolences given to us by so many people in the village."

Among those paying tribute were members of Barton Parish Council who were also saddened to hear the news and held a minute's silence in Arthur’s memory at one of their recent meetings.

Current chairman Sue van Daesdonk told all in attendance: "It was with great sadness that we learned of the death of Councillor Arthur Kennedy on Monday. Arthur had been on the parish council for 45 years acting as chairman three times from 1979 to 81, 1984 to 85 and 1994 to 95. Latterly he served on various committees and was our trusted nominee on the Barton and Dunstall Key Trust for many years.

"As one of his colleagues has said: 'Arthur has a record of service to his community that is not likely to be equalled by any of us in the current generation.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Christine and their family."

The funeral service for Arthur will be held at the Lichfield and District Crematorium in Fradley on Friday, October 20, at 12.30pm.

The family has asked for family flowers only, but would be happy to receive donations for the Snowdrop Suite at Burton Hospital or online to SANDS (The Still Birth and Neonatal Death Charity).

