A Burton pet store is letting dogs join in on all the Halloween fun this week – but only if they perform a trick to earn their tasty treat.

Pets at Home is offering dogs a free SmartBone Vegetable and Chicken Dental Mini Chew this Halloween, available to pick up from any of its stores nationwide.

All pet owners need to do is bring their dog into the Pets at Home store in Lichfield Street either on Saturday, October 28 or Sunday, October 29, walk up to the counter and say 'Trick for Treat' to the colleague manning the till.

Pet owners will then need to ask their dog to perform 'sit', 'paw' or any spectacular trick their canine companion is capable of and they will receive a free treat.

A spokesperson for Pets at Home said: "Many of our human customers will be celebrating Halloween over these dates and it only seems fair that our canine customers are able to enjoy some of the trick or treating fun too."

Pets at Home has a wide range of Halloween products to buy in store or online, including fun costumes and tasty treats. Please visit www.petsathome.com for more information.