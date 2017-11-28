Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's biggest mystery is now one of the oldest unsolved missing person cases in the UK and one of the first to be given a photo e-fit in a bid to identify him.

A man had been murdered and his body dumped in a shallow grave beside the River Trent, off Newton Road, Winshill, in March 1971. The victim has never been identified despite a large-scale police appeal, and became known by the media as Fred the Head.

There was renewed interest earlier this year when the case was featured on BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow and revealed a new facial reconstruction created from updated dental record techniques showing what Fred may have looked like when he was alive.

It also led to the family of a missing Cardiff man, John Henry Jones, coming forward claiming he may be Fred. However, familial DNA testing eliminated the man from the inquiries and Fred's case remains a mystery.

His case and photo ID appears on the UK Missing Persons Bureau where he is revealed to be Staffordshire Police's longest unsolved missing person case and one of the oldest UK-wide.

The off-duty special constable who stumbled across the shocking shallow grave of the murder victim thought he had found an old bag of cement.

Fred the Head would go on to become one of Staffordshire’s most baffling murder mysteries and one that is still unsolved 46 years on.

So who was the young man?

We know he was found naked on an island in the River Trent, off Newton Road, Winshill, partially buried in a kneeling position and with his hands and ankles tied behind his back on March 27, 1971. All he was wearing were pink socks and a ladies gold wedding ring.

As the years went by advanced analysis allowed a more detailed description of the dead man to be published. He is described as 23 to 39 year, 5ft 8in tall and with short, straight brown hair.

He had upper dentures and "extensive" dental work to his bottom teeth. He also had a prominent lower jaw and suffered from torticollis - a neck condition which would have resulted in his head hanging to the right.

Despite this unusual description, no-one has been able, or willing, to come forward and help the police.

Despite a major three-year investigation in the 1970s, police never succeeded in identifying the dead man — or catching his killers.

The macabre discovery was unearthed around 150 yards from Newton Road recreation ground and within sight of the Burton Flour Mill in March 1971.

The decomposed remains appeared to have been there for some years.

UK Missing Persons Bureau details on Fred the Head:

Male, aged 24 to 36, white European, 172cm tall, thin build, found on March 26, 1971.



Circumstances

Male body was found in a shallow grave in a field off Newton Road, Burton. It is believed he had been there for nine to 12 months. He has a partial upper denture and had extensive dental work done less than six months before his death. His hands were small with short, well-kept nails.

Hair

Brown, straight, short

Eye colour

Unknown

Distinguishing features

Peculiarity - Deformed neck. Had a neck condition (torticollis) which would cause his head to lean to the right.



Clothing

Socks - mustard-coloured heel and toe with the remainder a pinkish beige colour.



Jewellery

One ladies 9ct gold wedding ring on right finger manufactured in 1967/1968 by Henry Showell Ltd.

Oldest missing person cases in Staffordshire:

Fred the head: found in Burton, on March 26, 1971

Female found in Shugborough on May 14, 1976, white European, aged around 60

Male found in Tamworth on December 17, 1979, white European 25 to 40

Male found in Lichfield on March 31, 1982, ethnicity unknown, 20 to 40

Male found in Lichfield on April 5, 1987, white European, 50 to 60

Oldest missing person cases in Derbyshire:

Man found in Ashbourne on July 14, 1996, white European, 40 to 50

Man found in Derwent Valley on October 6 1989, white European, 30 to 40

Man found in Bakewell on May 16, 1977, white European, 20 to 40

Man found in Buxton on July 31, 1971, white European, 45 to 55

Leicestershire Police

Man found in Market Bosworth on February 24, 1979, white European, 45 to 60

Fred the Head: the book

The case has also been the subject of a book written by a veteran court reporter.

In 2008, the Burton Mail reported that a book had been written about the case by Michael Posner. He spoke to detectives who investigated the case at the time, including Mr Hough, the man who bore the brunt of the frustration of the team assigned to solve the mystery. He also published police photographs of the body for the first time.

He recalled how lead after lead was pursued during the investigation and was ultimately dismissed, including the then-plausible theory that the body was that of a Michael Edge, a milkman and father of three from Watford who went missing at around the time the mystery man in the grave may have died. Mr Edge has never been traced, but that story is another unsolved mystery.

Mr Posner told the Burton Mail at the time: "I'm absolutely convinced that it was either one or two local people.

"They must have known where to go; it must have been someone who knew exactly how to get there."