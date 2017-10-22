A Tutbury man is still making his mark on the world at the age of 80 - after getting his first tattoo.

George Brannan, 80, took the plunge after watching Fern Britton's Holy Land Journey, a documentary following the TV star as she went on a pilgrimage to Jerusalem.

The presenter got a small tattoo of a crucifix on her wrist to commemorate her time in the Holy Land along with others featured in the programme. Mr Brannan immediately thought back to the time when he and his wife 73, went on a pilgrimage themselves.

The retired Nestle worker was encouraged to go for a tattoo by Jennifer, his wife of 51 years. Granddaughter Sarah Harland offered to pay and an appointment was booked for the pensioner at First Pass Custiom Tattoo in Tutbury.

While he only originally wanted a small tattoo, similar to the ones he had seen on Fern Britton's documentary, the tattooist told him that it would need to be bigger because of his skin. As a result, he left the tattoo studio with a five inch cross tattooed on his arm.

He said: "When I was sat in the chair getting it done, I was pleasantly surprised. It didn't hurt much at all.

"As yet, I've not really had any problems with it.

"I don't think I shall be getting any more done though. It was just this one I wanted to get."

The tattoo isn't the end of his adventures. Next February, he will be jetting off alongside sister, Josephine Hill, 73, to Australia. The siblings are planning the trip to visit Ms Hill's son, Stephen.

Mr Brannan said: "We haven't been since he moved out there and we are really looking forward to going. It will be the first time either of us have been so it's giving us both something to look forward to."

Mr Brannan's son, Alan, 46, said: "I couldn't believe it when he told me he was going to get a tattoo. It just came out of the blue. He's 80 and never had any interest in one before so I was a bit shocked.

"If I have half the energy my dad does when I'm his age, I'll be very happy."