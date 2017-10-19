Drivers heading on the A38 are warned to expect delays due to two broken down lorries.

There is congestion on the A38 southbound carriageway back to the Branston Interchange, causing further problems along Wellington Road, in Burton, this evening, Thursday, October 19.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, this is due to two lorries that have broken down in close proximity to each other near the Alrewas and Tamworth turn off.

Motorists are urged to find alternative routes where possible.

Burton town centre is also experiencing tailbacks due to the closure of St Peter's Bridge. Delays have been reported on the A511 Ashby Road, in Winshill, and the A444 Stapenhill Road, Stapenhill.