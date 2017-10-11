A road acccident in Rosliston is causing major disruption for motorists tonight, Wednesday, October 11.

Two vehicles have been involved in the collision in Catton Lane in the Rosliston around 4pm. East Midlands Ambulance Service is currently helping two females. It is not yet known if anyone has been injured.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service were also called to the scene.

Elsewhere on the roads, a broken down vehicle on the M1 northbound is causing delays for drivers.

The incident is between junction 28 for the A38 for Alfreton and Mansfield and junction 29 for A617 for Chesterfield and Mansfield, says traffic information website Inrix.

One lane out of four is closed but Inrix is reporting that the traffic is coping well.

Drivers are being warned about heavy traffic in Guild Street, Burton, between Horninglow Street and Evershed roundabout. The closure of St Peter's Bridge in the town for repairs is causing more traffic on other routes around Burton.

Traffic information website Inrix reports that travel time is nine minutes.