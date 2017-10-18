An accident between two cars on the Burton Bridge is causing heavy traffic delays throughout the town.

Staffordshire police have confirmed that the incident is being dealt with patrols at the scene currently and that the area should be cleared soon.

An eye witness said that there were officers on the bridge, guiding traffic around the incident, one lane at a time to reduce congestion and that two cars were involved.

There is a police van and two patrol cars at the scene, with traffic building up either side of the Burton Bridge, running along High Street up to The Crossing pub and restuarant.

Elsewhere on Staffordshire roads, there is heavy traffic in Winshill, on the A511 Ashby Road westbound due to commuters seeking alternative routes after the closure of St Peter's Bridge.