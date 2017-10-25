Drivers escaped without injuries following two crashes involving three lorries on the A38 Branston underpass this morning, Wednesday, October 25.

Staffordshire Police received a call from West Midlands Ambulance Service at 8.06am.

A passing crew had seen an articulated lorry involved in a collision with a Volkswagen crafter van on the island on the A38 Branston Underpass.

There were no injuries and minor damage to vehicles.

While police were on the scene there was a second collision which took place at the same location between two Volvo HGVs at 8.34am.

Again, there were no injuries and minor damage to vehicles.

All parties involved in each incident exchanged insurance details.

The road was fully reopened at about 9am.