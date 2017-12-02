Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Electric cars owners in Burton have been given another positive boost after two more charging points have been given the go-ahead.

Proposals to install two electric vehicle rapid charging stations with an allocated parking bay at Bannatyne's Health Club, located in the Centrum East retail park, in Eighth Avenue, have been given the green light.

The decision comes only days after the town's first electric car charging points were installed at The Octagon shopping centre for use at the precinct by drivers of battery-powered vehicles.

These spaces are located by the side of the shopping centre between Iceland and Shabby Nook, while Bannatyne's electric charging station bays will be located to the right of the gym.

Until now local drivers of electric cars have had to head to PH Flexible Packaging Ltd in Gresley Business Park, Swadlincote, the Shell garage on the Toyota roundabout off the A50 or Hoar Cross Hall Spa Hotel, in Maker Lane, to charge their vehicles.

Bosses at the centre said electric cars offered an eco-friendlier solution to getting from A to B, without emitting dangerous gases as well as ensuring a reduction in fuel and running costs.

Paul Hicks, of InstaVolt Limited, which applied for permission to install the charging points at Bannatyne's, said in a report to East Staffordshire Borough Council that the installation of electric car charging points promotes and encourages energy efficiency.