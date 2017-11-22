Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men arrested in Burton after a suspected large-scale cannabis factory was found in the basement of a building have been charged.

Oksel Menaj, aged 30, of Park Avenue, Ashbourne and Besnik Hoxha, aged 36, of Granville Street, Woodville, were charged with production of cannabis.

It comes 10 months after the raid.

Officers were called to the Borough Road area of the town just before 6.30pm on Wednesday, January 25, following a report from a member of the public concerned about possible suspicious activity at a property.

Men were allegedly seen loading a trailer at the back of the property with suspected cannabis plants, police have said.

Officers found a substantial amount of what was thought to be cannabis plants at the property. It is estimated there were between 800 and 1,000 plants, which will now be destroyed, a police spokesman said.

The duo will appear South Derbyshire Magistrates' Court on Monday, December 18.