Two people have been arrested at an address in Burton after police carried out early morning raids as part of an ongoing operation to tackle drugs issues in Staffordshire.

A man and a woman from the Burton town centre area are now being questioned by detectives.

Officers from Burton Police Station raided three houses in the town centre over allegations that those living at the addresses were involved in supplying drugs in the area.

A team of officers used a steel battering ram called 'the enforcer' to break down the doors of each of the properties in the simultaneous raids which happened at 7am today, Thursday, October 19. At each of the properties the occupants were asleep in bed at the time and woke to find police inside their homes.

Officers recovered what is believed to be Class A drugs from the address where the man and woman were arrested.

A tweet from East Staffordshire Police said: "If you deal drugs we will target you. Early morning wake up for the occupants of this address. Drugs recovered."

Earlier this week, police raided two addresses in Stoke-on-Trent and seized swords, knives and large amounts of what is thought to be cannabis.