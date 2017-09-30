A man has been banned from the roads for two years after he admitted a long list of driving offences. His was among cases to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Banned driver

David Wylly, 28, of Belgrave Gate, Leicester, indicated a plea of guilty to possession of cannabis in Burton on April 26. He also admitted driving a Volkswagen Golf otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance on the A50 between Longton, near Stoke-on-Trent, and Burton on April 26. He also admitted failing to stop when asked to do so by an officer and was driving over the drug-drive limit. He also admitted breaching a suspended sentence for an offence of handling stolen goods.

He has been made the subject of a three-month community order with a 12-week curfew. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for two years.

Drink driving

A woman has admitted drink driving. Georgina Dunbar, 20, of Essex Road, Stapenhill, admitted driving a Ford Ka in Worthington Way, Burton, on August 25, with 52 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She has been fined £272 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for 12 months.

Specimen of breath

A man has admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath. Mindaugas Cesnaitis, 28, of Saw Mill Way, Burton, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath in Burton on August 2. He has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge. He was banned from driving for two years.

Criminal damage

Daniel Horobin, 23, of Farm Drive, Alvaston, admitted damaging a driver's wing mirror worth £300 in Burton on August 26. He also admitted assaulting a man in Burton on the same day. He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order, which includes completing 120 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £500 compensation, £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Speeding driver

A woman was caught speeding. It was proved that Gemma Elsam, 35, of Tayleur Close, Coalville, drove a Ford Transit on the A511 Burton Road, Midway, on February 6, exceeding the 30mph speed limit by driving at 58mph.

She has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge. She was banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.

