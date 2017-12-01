Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire is near full employment as national figures rate the percentage of those unemployed in the county far lower than the national average.

According to the figures, the unemployment claimant count figure for Staffordshire sits at just one per cent of the population, far lower than the regional figure of 2.4 per cent and the national figure of 1.9 per cent.

The measure shows that the number of people in the county receiving benefits for being unemployed is below the national scale.

Nik Hardy, managing director of Burton's Hardy Signs, said the statistics are encouraging to see, and that his company is experiencing a period of growth.

(Image: Getty)

Mr Hardy said: "The figures show that Staffordshire has been, and continues to be, an area of economic strength where employment opportunities are available to those willing to seek them.

"Hardy Signs, like many other organisation in the area, is enjoying a period of growth that has seen steady increases to the workforce.

"There are also encouraging signs for the future, with many developments and projects across the county that will offer an increasing amount of employment opportunities."

Further business expansion is expected in the county, with two businesses operating in Staffordshire, Jaguar Land-Rover and Perkins, announcing plans.

Jaguar Land-Rover is planning to build a £40 million storage facility for 6,500 vehicles in Stone, which could create 75 jobs, while Perkins, in Stafford, which produces diesel and has engines, has submitted plans for a site expansion.

The plans have been submitted to Staffordshire County Council. Its economic growth leader Mark Winnington said: "Jaguar Land-Rover's announcement on plans for its storage facility in Stone demonstrates further commitment to Staffordshire and will complement its thriving manufacturing facility here.

"Perkins is a long-established county employer where generations have worked and we are pleased it is expanding here, enabling it to offer greater opportunities and high-quality jobs locally."