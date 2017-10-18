An urgent appeal has been launched by police searching for a missing 12-year-old boy.

Daniel Osei-Boakye was last seen on Monday, October 16, at 12.40pm in Taylors Lane in Matlock. The youngster, who is described as black, 5ft 3ins tall with black short curly hair, lives in Matlock.

Officers from Derbyshire police have released details of the appeal in a bid to help try and find the youngster. They have also issued a photograph of him.

A spokesman for the force said: "He was wearing a blue, long sleeved top with the number 95 in white on it, navy blue jogging bottoms, a blue tracksuit top with a grey t-shirt underneath and white hi-top trainers.

"Anyone with information on Daniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 388 of October 16."