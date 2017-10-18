A new council-backed sport is taking Burton and Uttoxeter by storm - giving older netball fans a new lease of life.

Walking netball is one of the newest forms of walking sports, aimed at an older, less able audience and is being backed by East Staffordshire Borough Council.

The sport is being rolled out to a number of the area's sports centres, including Shobnall Leisure Complex and Uttoxeter Leisure Centre.

The basic rules are effectively the same as the traditional game, but it is played at a far slower speed and forbids jumping.

The walking version of the game is aimed at those who are less active, currently or previously injured or have not been able to take part because of illness.

More centres in the county are expected to offer the sport from the beginning of 2018.

Councillor Colin Whittaker, the deputy leader for cultural services at East Staffordshire Borough Council, said: "As we all get older, staying active and keeping fit becomes a vital part of making sure we can not only manage everyday life, but ensure that we are living a better quality of life too.

"Walking netball is accessible to all ages and abilities and is perfect for anyone who wants a fun way to get out of the house and get some gentle exercise."

Sessions of walking netball are held at both Shobnall Leisure Complex and Uttoxeter Leisure Centre every Thursday in four different sessions, between 10am and 11am, 11am and 12pm, 1pm and 2pm and 2pm and 3pm.

Anybody interested in taking part in walking netball, or would like any further information, should contact Patricia Newman at East Staffordshire Borough Council by phone on 01283 508191 or by email at patricia.newman@eaststaffsbc.gov.uk .

How to play netball

With walking netball, the rules are the same as the traditional game except you can’t run or jump.

The basic game is a ball sport, typically played by women and consists of two teams of seven players. Games are played on a court, divided into thirds with a goal at each end.

Each player is assigned a specific role, which restricts where they are able to go on the pitch. For example, wing attack players stay on the wide areas of the court, while a goal shooter works in a semi-circle close to the opponent’s goal and looks to score.

The main objective of the game is to pass the ball from player to player and shoot it into the goal to score a point.

A player can only take one step before passing the ball and must pass off the ball or shoot within three seconds.

Goal defence and keepers are responsible for stopping opponent teams from shooting, and attackers are tasked with scoring points for the team.