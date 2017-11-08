Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This shocking video shows a father-of-four from Winshill knock a man unconscious in the street with a single punch.

The force of the strike lifts the victim from the floor and leaves him motionless in the street as dad Jamie Boughton simply walks away from the attack.

Amazingly, the victim did not wish to press charges against the 34-year-old carpenter as he "does not want to be seen as a snitch or a grass".

And Derby Crown Court was told that the blow, which left the man needing 12 stitches to his head, came about solely over an accusation that he stole a pair of Boughton's work boots.

Handing him a seven-month jail term, suspended for two years, Judge Peter Cooke said: "There are other ways to deal with drunker irritants than lamping them on the street and leaving them out cold.

"You are a 34-year-old man who acknowledges you have a problem with your temper.

"I have read an email from you expressing your own concern about what you have done, your regret and your anxieties about the future.

"In your email you say 'the threat of prison hanging over me is killing me.

"'I have four children to look after and I don't want to miss any of their lives by being in prison, especially the youngest who is only eight months old.

"This does cross the custodial threshold and you could not complain if I send you to immediate custody.

"You seem like someone that has a lot of good in you but something triggered you to lash out in a moment of overreaction.

"The probation service recommend you attend a specially designed course that aims to rescue violent behaviour in men and they say you are the sort of person likely to benefit from this."

Sarah Allen, prosecuting, said the incident took place on August 26 in Midland Road, Swadlincote.

She said Boughton and the victim had been in dispute over an allegation over the stolen boots and Boughton went to the man's address to confront him.

Miss Allen said: "Mr Boughton is walking behind the victim when he lands once punch to the side of his head.

"He immediately goes to the floor and is rendered unconscious immediately and the defendant is seen to walk off.

"The victim had be taken to hospital where he received 12 stitches to the injuries to his head.

"There is no victim personal statement as he said he is an alcoholic who was not willing to go to court and be seen as a snitch or a grass."

Boughton, of Hawfield Lane, Winshill, Burton, was arrested after the CCTV was seized and he pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard how he had six previous convictions for 10 offences including an 18-month prison stretch for assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2015.

Alison Downs, mitigating, said: "He is candid about what he did and deeply regrets his actions.

"His temper got the better of him."

As well as the suspended jail term, Judge Cooke ordered Boughton to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and to enrol of the probation service's programme.

He also ordered him to pay £350 prosecution costs.