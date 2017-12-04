The video will start in 8 Cancel

A speeding truck driver who caused a major crash on the M6 after falling asleep at the wheel has been jailed.

Dashcam footage showed the fully-laden HGV plough into a stationary car, sending it into a second vehicle, at 43mph, causing injuries to the other drivers with one spending weeks in hospital.

Driver Mariusz Wlazlo, 47, told police he thought he had fallen asleep and said: "It was like a dream".

The Polish native initially denied causing serious injury by dangerous driving but changed his plea to guilty and was jailed for 16 months at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

The crash happened in a 40mph zone of the southbound carriageway, between junctions seven and eight, at Great Barr, at 9.40pm on March 15.

Footage from the lorry and another nearby car showed Wlazlo, an agency driver behind the wheel of an Eddie Stobart vehicle, was speeding up at the time of the impact. He hit a Volkswagen Polo which then smashed into a Toyota Verso.

The Polo driver, a woman in her 50s, spent weeks in hospital being treated for broken ribs and fractures to vertebrae while the Toyota driver was released from hospital after treatment for back and neck pain.

The M6 southbound was closed for 90 minutes after the crash reports the Birmingham Mail.

At the scene, Wlazlo told police: "I think I went to sleep for a moment.

"I can’t explain as I don’t remember. It was like a dream."

Wlazlo held a full, clean UK driving licence and had no record of motoring offences in Poland, West Midlands Police said.

The trucker, of Alderwood Avenue, Liverpool, was also banned from driving for three years and eight months, and ordered to take an extended re-test.

Police Constable Gareth Phillips, of the central motorway police group, said: "The collision has had a devastating impact on the victim in the Polo.

"Although she has made a physical recovery, she now feels unable to drive on the motorway.

"Wlazlo was clearly not paying attention and indeed was accelerating into stationary traffic at the time of impact.

"It shows just how important it is to keep fully focussed on the road and surrounding conditions, and to always abide by the speed limit as displayed on gantry signs.

"If the speed he had been travelling had been any higher, this collision would likely have had fatal consequences."