London, New York, Paris and Burton, what is the one thing that connects these four? A mug in a book shop.

No, this is not a riddle - Waterstones in Coopers Square shopping centre has launched a new line in mugs which are sure to get Burtonians flocking to the store.

The colourful mug with the unusual motif is printed in a striped orange and grey pattern and retails for £7.99.

(Image: Coopers Square, Twitter)

The bookstore has released a whole range of Burton themed mugs, with two saying "Best Dad in Burton" and "Best Mum in Burton," in blue and pink respectively.

There is also a cream mug with Burton upon Trent on it, and two others with well known phrases from the area, "Ey up me duck", and "'Ave a cuppa".

A worker from the Waterstones store in Burton said the mugs were all proving quite popular, with the cream Burton-upon-Trent design the newest to be added to the collection.