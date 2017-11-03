Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pub chain Wetherspoon's have thrown their hat into the Brexit ring by revealing how they would handle negotiations – on the back of a beer mat.

The Wetherspoon's 'manifesto' will be sent out to all the group's 895 pubs across the United Kingdom, which includes The Lord Burton, Burton; The Sir Nigel Gresley in Swadlincote, and The old Swan, in Uttoxeter.

The brightly coloured mats explain that food prices in pubs and shops will be cut if the Government eliminates import taxes on food from outside of the European Union.

Chairman of the company, Tim Martin, who is a known supporter of the 'Leave' campaign, said that food and drink would be cheaper without a Brexit deal.

Mr Martin told our sister title, The Mirror : "There has been a co-ordinated campaign to dupe the public. Parliament has the power to reduce food prices at a stroke in March 2019.

"The EU imposes huge taxes on food imports from the rest of the world. World Trade Organisation rules, contrary to the urban myth, allow the UK to follow free trade champions like New Zealand, Australia and Singapore, which have drastically reduced or eliminated these taxes.

"Wetherspoon's calculates that it will save an average of 3.5p per meal and 0.5p per drink if we leave the EU and abolish food import taxes in March 2019. Similar savings are likely to be made on meals consumed inside or outside the home in the UK.

"These savings will be lost in a 'transitional deal', since tariffs on non-EU food will still apply. There is absolutely no doubt that food prices will be cheaper without a deal, if the UK chooses the free trade option."

The yellow and blue beer mats have a three point plan detailed on the rear side. They are: "1. The UK should unilaterally and immediately grant full rights of citizenship to legal EU immigrants.

"2. The EU currently charges taxes on food imported from outside the EU. From March 2019, the government can and should eliminate these import taxes. This will result in a reduction in food prices in shops and pubs.

"3. From March 2019, the government should also stop paying the EU £200m per week. The money disappears into EU coffers, which have not been audited properly since 1994."

