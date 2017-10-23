There are just under 24 hours to go until Burton’s latest high street chain opens its doors to the public.



The town’s Next at Home store will be officially opening its doors in Swan Walk, Coopers Square shopping centre, at 10am on Tuesday, October 24.

The Burton Mail has already been given a sneak peek behind the scenes before the big opening of the store which is replacing the smaller Next clothing shop inside the shopping centre.

There is extra space for clothes, roomier changing rooms, a larger children's section and, of course, the homeware department which is completely new to Burton.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

There are also no stairs as everything is on the ground floor and customers can pop along after work due to the slightly later closing time of 6.30pm.

The opening hours are: Monday to Thursday – 9am to 6.30pm; Friday and Saturday – 8.30am to 6.30pm, and Sundays 10.30am to 4.30pm.

Foor tomorrow's opening day there will also be a competition running for one lucky customer to win a £250 gift card.

The units which house the new Next at Home store were previously home to Bhs, which closed last year after its parent group plunged into administration, and Toys R Us, which was next door.

The two stores have been gutted and knocked into one as work has continued to revamp the façade of all shops on Swan Walk. The space will house Next and another retailer, but shoppers still have to wait to find out which one that will be.