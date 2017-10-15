A Stretton primary school opened its doors wide to around 500 people including staff, parents and pupils current and former to mark its two major milestones.

Yesterday, Saturday, October 14, William Shrewsbury Primary School turned back the clock to celebrate the landmark years by welcoming residents of Stretton and former pupils of the school to an open day to learn about the history of the village and the school.

The school, in Church Road, is marking 50 years since the current school building opened in 1967 and 175 years since the original school opened in Bridge Street, also Stretton.

To mark the occasion, pupils had worked hard in the weeks running up to the open day, creating intricate pieces of work to explain the history of Stretton and what the school has achieved in its long history.

Bernadette Hunter, head teacher of the school said on the day: "It has been a really wonderful day and it was lovely to see the school being at the heart of the community for this special golden anniversary celebration. Everyone who attended seemed to enjoy the occasion and I think many people appreciated a trip down memory lane today as they looked at the old photographs and log books.

"Many families also took a tour round the school and were able to see how it had changed over the years. We were particularly delighted that so many local residents came including one 88-year-old lady who was born in the village and attended the Bridge Street school.

"I would like to thank the many people who contributed to making this such a successful event, including our hard working staff, children and parents but also many others who are connected to our school and so generously lent us their time, memories and photographs."

The exhibition of pictures of old Stretton and the history of the school proved very popular with many of the visitors. Those who had a link with the school also spent a long time trying to find themselves on old class and team photos, and in the old admission registers.

A series of collages were placed around the hall at the school, with one entitled 'through the ages', made showing pieces of work from children from throughout the years, including a drawing of London and the nearby canal systems.

Another called 'landmarks of Stretton', showed hand-drawn pictures of some of the most recognisable features around the village, including the war memorial, on Church Road and St Mary’s Church, also on Church Road.

A beautifully constructed board saying 'Happy Birthday William Shrewsbury' included pieces of work from children from the school's 50-year history, pictures of the grounds at the school and class photos from throughout the years.

There was also a board revolving around what life was like at the school for children 50 years ago, and how education, conditions and the building itself has changed since then.

These boards were all on display for visitors to read in the main hall at the school, before they were offered a guided tour around the school to explain the journey it has been on since opening.

How William Shrewsbury Primary School got its name

While the anniversary marks the official formation of education in the village in 1842, it's believed some form of schooling in Stretton dates back to around 1818.

Historians have found records showing the village had three day schools by 1833 but the total number of pupils was less than 30.

The greatest changes therefore came about in 1842 with the formation of the National School and the donation of land by the Marquess of Anglesey for "the conveyance and endowment of schools".

Schooling in the village soon became a victim of its own success and the Stretton National School of 1842 was too small to cope with growing demand.

By 1874 a new school had been built but again this was not built to cope with increased demand and as a result it had to be extended – firstly in 1876 and then in 1907.

Perhaps the greatest enhancement to education in Stretton came about in October 1879 with the appointment of the parish council clerk to the role of head teacher.

This new head was William Shrewsbury – a man with education at his heart. Mr Shrewsbury was born in Heanor, in Derbyshire, and began his teaching career in the town.

In October 1879 he was given the top job at the Stretton National School and remained in position until December 1919.

The Derbyshire Advertiser and Journal of December 1919 reported his statutory retirement at the age of 65.

Despite officially retiring in 1919, Mr Shrewsbury remained an active part of the school until 1937 – by which time he was in his 80s.

With the retired head teacher being held in such strong affection by the school and villagers as a whole, Stretton National School was renamed in Mr Shrewsbury’s honour in 1958.