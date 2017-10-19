The video will start in 8 Cancel

Willshee's Waste and Recycling has been named The Business of the Year at the prestigious Burton Mail Business Awards 2017.

The winners in 11 categories were unveiled at a glittering gala awards ceremony at the Pirelli Stadium last night, Thursday, October 19, with the Burton-based company famed for its work across the town coming out on top.

The company battled it out for the top award with two other firms:

Gibson Technology, Repton; and

Playtonic Games, Bretby

A light was also shone on individuals with Mark Lambert, from Server Case UK, being named Employee of the Year, and Ieva Arajuma, from Running Form, being named Young Employee of the Year.

Awards director Dave Bryon said: "The Burton Mail Business Awards was the talk of the town once again as firms, no matter their size, came together to celebrate being the best.

"Representatives from more than 30 finalists donned sharp suits and posh frocks to attend the gala awards evening at the Pirelli Stadium – all of who had a great time celebrating the long list of entries.

"The entrants this year were of an incredible standard and really shine a light on the great business community that we have in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire.

"We are so pleased with the success of the awards this year, and we are already planning for the Burton Mail Business Awards 2018."

This year also saw the introduction of two new awards.

Business of the Year Willshee's Waste and Recycling came out on top in the Medium Business of the Year (21-100 FTEs) category, with Branston Golf and Country Club scooping the new Leisure and Hospitality Award.

Burton Mail Editor Emma Turton said: "The standard of entries this year has been astonishing and really makes you proud to be part of the business world in Burton and South Derbyshire.

"Whether it's small firms taking their first steps or global giants making waves, the high standard of people taking part this year just showcases how, as an area, we are growing and thriving at an amazing rate.

"I would like to say well done to everyone who entered, all who were shortlisted and every winner of a Burton Mail Business Award."

WINNERS:

HERE is a full list of winners from the Burton Mail Business Awards 2017:

Business of the Year

Willshee's Waste and Recycling

Employer of the Year

Burton Albion Community Trust

Employee of the Year

Mark Lambert, from Server Case UK

Young Employee of the Year

Ieva Arajuma, from Running Form

Most Promising New Start-up Business

Solesmith, Burton

Small Business of the Year (less than 10 FTEs)

Ayva Pharma, Hilton

Medium Business of the Year (21 – 100 FTEs)

Willshee's Waste and Recycling

The Best Customer Service Performance of the Year

Bright Side Vets

Manufacturer of the Year

IG Elements

Best Use of Innovation or Technology

Wilo UK

Leisure and Hospitality

Branston Golf and Country Club