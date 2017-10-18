A Winshill man who stole a mountain bike has been fined after appearing in court. His case was among the latest to be dealt with at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court:

Bike thief

Paul Taylor, 50, of Melbourne Avenue, Winshill, admitted stealing a Raleigh Caldera mountain bike worth £200 in Burton on January 29.

He has been fined £162 and ordered to pay £250 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Drink-driver

A woman has admitted drink-driving. Hayley Limbert, 29, of Heronswood Drive, Spondon, admitted driving a vehicle in High Street, Melbourne, on June 2, with 120 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood. The legal limit is 80 microgrammes.

She has been fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £40 victim surcharge, and has been banned from driving for 20 months.

Criminal damage and assault

A man has admitted assaulting a woman. Jack Sanders, 22, of Edward Street, Burton, admitted assaulting a woman in Burton on July 7. He also admitted damaging a mobile phone on the same day.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with 100 hours unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £150 compensation, £300 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Banned from the roads

A man has admitted drink-driving. Mohammed Tanveer, 29, of Horninglow Road North, Burton, admitted driving an Audi A4 in Mansfield Road, Derby, on May 20, with 61 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He has been made the subject of a 14-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months because it was his third offence of drink-driving in a short period of time. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £115 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for five years.

No insurance

A man was found guilty of having no insurance. Richard Shaw, 48, of Oversetts Road, Newhall, has been found guilty of driving a vehicle in Oversetts Road, Newhall, on July 17, whole banned from driving, and without insurance.

He has been made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge. His driving licence was endorsed with six points.