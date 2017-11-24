Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An 81-year-old woman needed hospital treatment and has been left with facial injuries after tripping on a loose paving slab in Burton town centre.

Marilyn Hunter, 81, from Winshill, has spoken out about her experience which she said left her shaken.

She had been in the town centre to visit Prince and Bates Opticians in Station Street but tripped on a loose paving slab opposite Tommy's Fish Bar and Restaurant in New Street on Sunday.

The fall has left Marilyn with a badly swollen lip, bruising on her nose and around her cheeks from her glasses and a black right eye.

She said that it could have been much worse, and feels that the pavements around Burton are in a sorry state and many people risk falling on loose slabs.

"I had been walking down New Street on my way to the opticians when I tripped on a loose paving slab. A couple people were walking by and a man stopped to help me up," said Marilyn, who lives in Winshall.

"He asked where I was going and I told him Prince and Bates, he said it was closed because it was a Sunday so he took me to Specsavers instead.

"It really shook me up, and when we got to Specsavers he asked me if I would be ok to be left there and I said, '‘yes'.

"The staff there fixed my glasses the best they could and gave me a box of tissues because I was bleeding all down my chin, and they said I could stay as long as I wanted.

"One woman eventually asked if I wanted her to call a taxi for me.

"I had been on my way to Willington to visit family,” said Ms Hunter, who is a mum of two.

"But I decided to come back home instead.

"We waited for a taxi and it never arrived, we went outside and saw it at the end of the street, it couldn’t get to us because the road was closed for the Christmas lights switch-on.

"I asked a policewoman, who said that was the reason. She said she was a first-aid responder and checked me over. She immediately said that I needed to go to hospital for stitches in my lip.

"At Burton's Queen's Hospital they glued up my lip and eventually sent me home.

"The pavements really are terrible in Burton, heavy vehicles and lorries park on the pavement all the time and I think that is why – my daughter-in-law has also had a fall before where she tripped on a loose slab, something has to be done."

Hospital staff told Marilyn that she should avoid washing her face or trying to brush her teeth in the meantime to avoid worsening the injuries.

She said that she has been unable to eat many food items and is restricted to soup and some fish, with cold items also off the menu due to the sensitivity of the damage to her lip.

Staffordshire County Council's highways department oversees the upkeep of pavements in Burton town centre.

Helen Fisher, cabinet support member for highways and transport offered her sympathies to Marilyn and advised that any pavement damages can be reported to council staff.

She said: "I am sorry to hear about Ms Hunter’s injury and hope she is able to make a speedy recovery.

"Our highways teams carry out regular inspections of our pavements and are investigating the matter.

"We do try and carry out repairs as soon as we can And any problems identified are prioritised according to the risk they may cause to the public.

"Anyone with concerns about damage to pavements can report them to the highways team through www.staffordshire.gov.uk or on 0300 111 8000."

Speaking to the Burton Mail this week, retail manager of Specsavers Jane Hughes was pleased to hear that Marilyn was on the mend and had been to the hospital.

"I was most upset, as were all my staff, she came in and was very shaken and we were very worried," said Jane, who has worked at Specsavers for a year.

"She had brought in glasses from another shop but they were so badly damaged and she needed them to see so we fixed them up the best we could.

"We gave her some tissues and I sat with her for around 20 minutes. She was bleeding very badly down her chin and neck.

"She said she was going to get the bus home but we were worried about her being alone, eventually she asked if we could call her a taxi.

"The man who helped her and his wife also came back into the shop the other day to find out if she was ok.

"I am so happy that she is ok and it is something that we can expect from all staff to take care of someone like that - we were all very concerned."