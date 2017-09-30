A woman has been caught driving at almost double the speed limit on a residential A-road in South Derbyshire.

Gemma Elsam was caught driving a Ford Transit van on the A511 Burton Road, in Midway, on February 6. The speed limit is 30mph but Elsam was caught motoring along at 58mph.

The 35-year-old did not appear for the hearing at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court and she has not entered a plea to the charge.

The case was dealt with in her absence and it was proved that she committed the offence. She had been required to enter her plea on online but failed to do so, the court was told so was convicted in her absence.

She has been fined £660 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £66 victim surcharge.

Elsam, of Tayleur Close, Coalville, has also been banned from driving for six months due to repeat offending.