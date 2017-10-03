A cyclist was left with a fractured knee after a collision involving a car near Burton. The cyclist needed hospital treatment after Simone Trower's car clipped the rear wheel of his bike, sending him falling to the floor, a court heard.

Trower, of Wyggeston Street, Horninglow, appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre to admit driving without due care and attention.

The court heard she had been driving a Seat Ibiza in Tutbury Road at the roundabout with Burton Road and Rolleston Lane at 11.55am on January 8.

At this time a cyclist was travelling around the roundabout having travelled from the direction of Burton Road, intending to take the exit into Rolleston Lane. The defendant drove onto the roundabout and in doing so clipped the rear wheel of the cyclist, knocking him off his bike, the court was told.

As a result of the collision the cyclist sustained a fractured tibia on his right knee which required surgery.

The court also heard that the road surface was in good condition though damp and wet at the time, and the visibility was good.

Trower has been fined £130 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Her licence was endorsed with four penalty points.

