A Swadlincote rescue organisation which cares for animals with physical or mental disabilities has thanked the public after it was inundated with leftover Halloween pumpkins.

Volunteers at Wonky Pets Rescue said they were "overwhelmed" with responses following an appeal for people to donate their pumpkins as animal food instead of throwing them away after October 31.

The animal shelter, near Coton Park, received hundreds of the orange carved vegetables in the days following the spooky celebrations – much to the animals' delight.

Tracy Benjamin, co-owner of the rescue organisation, said the animals, including cats, dogs, pigs, goats and others, had thoroughly enjoyed their one-off treat.

She said: "We had hundreds. Sainsbury's were also very good, they donated three pallet loads. The animals have been really enjoying themselves. They still have a good few days of the pumpkins left!

"We want to say an absolute massive thank-you for the local support. It's been really appreciated by the animals as well as us."

Wonky Pets Rescue is an organisation run solely by volunteers that specialises in taking care of animals with special needs.

The rescue shelter, which promises to keep animals who are deemed unsuitable for re-homing for life, was established in 2012 and has two branches in Swadlincote and Birmingham

For more information about Wonky Pets Rescue, visit www.wonkypetsrescue.com

