Woodville junior and infants school is closed to all pupils today, Friday, October 13, after at least 50 children and staff were taken ill with a diarrhoea and sickness bug.

The school, called Woodville Schools Federation on High Street, in the village has been closed throughout the day to allow for a deep clean to try and reduce the risk of the sickness spreading, said a spokesman for the school.

A statement on the school’s website read: "School is closed for staff and pupils on Friday, October 13, due to the outbreak of sickness and diarrhoea, to allow for a deep clean of the school and resources."

A text message was also sent to the parents of pupils at the school last night, Thursday, October 12, to inform them that the school would not be open the following today.

Derbyshire County Council advised the school to close for the day to allow the cleaning to take place.

A spokesman from the council told our sister title, the Derby Telegraph that 50 children and staff were affected by the bug yesterday and further symptoms were reported this morning. The school has a total of 330 pupils in its infants and junior sections.

They said the deep clean involves disinfecting key priority areas in the school, such as toilets, the dining area, surfaces, door handles, classroom tables and toys and resources used by the children.

On the Burton Mail's Facebook page readers have been praising the school for dpoing the right thing by close to stop the bug spreading further.

Laurie Victoria Daykin said: "They have done the right thing a lot of children were poorly with this bug they were dropping like flies. Fair play; I' m pleased there doing this - only way to hopefully wipe the bug out."

Emma Henrick said: "Bugs are everywhere! And most probably bought into the school.

"The school is always clean and tidy; the cleaners clean at the end of every day.

"Perhaps mums and dads can help support the school by making sure their child stays at home if they are poorly for the 48 hours.

"I wash my children's uniforms at the end of every day. They all have more than one set of uniform to be able to put a clean fresh uniform on every day to look super smart.

"My children always have a quick bath or shower at the end of each school day too. There's lots of ways we can support the school.

It's one of those things. Well done to the school team for getting through this."

Gynnis Davies said: "Rather safe than sorry."

Advice on dealing with a sickness bug

Gastroenteritis is a very common condition that causes diarrhoea and vomiting. It is usually caused by a bacterial or viral tummy bug, said the NHS Choices website.

It affects people of all ages, but is particularly common in young children. Most cases in children are caused by a virus called rotavirus. Cases in adults are usually caused by norovirus or the "winter vomiting bug" or bacterial food poisoning.

Gastroenteritis can be very unpleasant, but it usually clears up by itself within a week. You can normally look after yourself or your child at home until you're feeling better.

It says to try to avoid going to your GP, as gastroenteritis can spread to others very easily. Call NHS 111 or your GP if you're concerned or need any advice.

What do do if you get the bug

If you experience sudden diarrhoea and vomiting, the best thing to do is stay at home until you're feeling better. There's not always a specific treatment, so you have to let the illness run its course.

You don't usually need to get medical advice, unless your symptoms don't improve or there's a risk of a more serious problem (see When to get medical advice).

To help ease your symptoms:

Drink plenty of fluids to avoid dehydration. You need to drink more than usual to replace the fluids lost from vomiting and diarrhoea. Water is best, but you could also try fruit juice and soup.

Take paracetamol for any fever or aches and pains.

Get plenty of rest.

If you feel like eating, try small amounts of plain foods, such as soup, rice, pasta and bread.

Use special rehydration drinks made from sachets bought from pharmacies if you have signs of dehydration, such as a dry mouth or dark urine – read about treating dehydration.

Take anti-vomiting medication (such as metoclopramide) and/or antidiarrhoeal medication (such as loperamide) if you need to – some types are available from pharmacies, but check the leaflet that comes with the medicine. You can also ask your pharmacist or GP for advice about whether they're suitable.

Gastroenteritis can spread very easily, so you should wash your hands regularly while you're ill and stay off work or school until at least 48 hours after your symptoms have cleared, to reduce the risk of passing it on.