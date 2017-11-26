Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A popular Burton toy shop will be welcoming a world wrestling superstar to the town as it launches his new figurine - sold exclusively at the store.

Midco Toys, in High Street, has revealed that professional wrestler Tyler Bate will be joining fans at the store for the launch of Mattel’s World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) first ever elite figure of Tyler Bate and the WWE championship belt which will be available in store on the day.

The figurine has been created at the request of Midco Toys and will be sold exclusively in the store.

Bate, who is signed to WWE, was the winner of the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament and the first WWE United Kingdom Champion at the age of just 19. This made him the youngest singles champion and youngest inaugural champion in WWE history and one of only two wrestlers in WWE history to win a championship as a teenager.

He appears on the NXT and Raw brands as part of the Cruiserweight Division.

Midco Toys stockroom assistant Alan Bloor said the store owner met with WWE officials to start talks on an exclusive wrestling figurine. It eventually led to UK champion Tyler Bate signing up to visit and hold a meet and greet with fans.

Mr Bloor added: "Wrestling figures have slowed down a bit and so we wanted something a bit different to be sold in store. Tyler Bate was the first champion of the UK division of WWE.

"We haven't really had celebrities down before. We have had Darth Vader and Stormtroopers from Star Wars but have had nothing this big before."

The announcement of their celebrity visit has fuelled excitement in the town, with Mr Bloor saying: "We have had a lot of people share the news and everyone seems excited about it.

"The fact we have a celebrity coming just shows how big we are really. We have won independent toy retailer of the year in national competitions and have also been in the top three."

Bate honed his craft while working as a forklift operator to pay the bills. Bate fought his way through four opponents in the WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament — including the vicious Pete Dunne in the Finals — to become history's first WWE United Kingdom Champion at age 19.

Bate, who is originally from Dudley and now lives in Los Angeles, will be visiting the store from 4pm on Tuesday, December 5.

About WWE

World Wrestling Entertainment is an American publicly traded, privately controlled entertainment company.

As in other professional wrestling promotions, WWE shows are not legitimate contests, but purely entertainment-based, featuring storyline-driven, scripted, and choreographed matches, though they often include moves that can put performers at risk of injury if not performed correctly.