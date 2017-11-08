Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The top boss from the YMCA in Burton says the hardship faced by the homeless is his motivation for taking part in the charity's annual sleep-out event.

Paul Laffey, chief executive at the YMCA in Burton, a charity he has led for the past 18 years, will once again be sleeping rough in Burton to raise funds and awareness for those in the area who are less fortunate.

The event, which takes place on Friday, November 10, in Tamworth, and Saturday, November 11, in Burton, will give people the opportunity to find out for themselves a glimpse at the realities of homelessness.

Volunteers sleeping rough in Tamworth will walk the 14 miles to Burton, camping out either in the tunnels of Burton Albion's Pirelli Stadium or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton's Market Place.

Mr Laffey will be taking part in the sleep-out for the ninth time and is hoping to raise £700 by himself and has explained his reasons for giving up his bed for a night.

He said: "I participate in the sleep-out every year as I think it is the one opportunity that I can get to appreciate the difficulty and hardship that people that are homeless face. We see far too many homeless people needing the help of the YMCA on an annual basis.

"I also see it as a personal challenge to raise vital funds for the YMCA in Burton, a charity I have had the privilege of leading this last 18 years."

Being a sleep-out veteran, Mr Laffey has recalled one of the most memorable memories from a past event.

He said: "On one occasion, we had two real homeless people stumble upon the sleep-out gathering in the early hours. One of the chaps was particularly angry when he saw all these people in what he said was 'playing at homeless'.

"It took quite a bit to calm him down and explain that we were using the event to raise awareness of homelessness and vital funds for the charity. After a cup of soup and a long chat, he came round to understanding what we were trying to achieve.

"Amazingly, we were later able to offer that same gentleman accommodation at the YMCA. He thanked me personally for taking the time to talk to him many months later for helping him off the streets."

At the sleep-out last year, a record-breaking 155 people took part, with volunteers ranging from as young as six years of age, right up to 75. Last year's event raised £33,602 for the YMCA, which helps homeless people in the area.

Participants are being encouraged to take part in as much or as little of the weekend as they can by YMCA organisers, but children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Mr Laffey said that despite setting a target of £700, he is hoping that the generosity of his friends, family and colleagues will help him to beat this target and raise even more.

He also gave some valuable advice to anybody considering taking part in the event: "Wrap up warm with lots of layers. Tell all of your friends and family what you are doing and carry your sponsorship form wherever you go.

"If you are raising funds online, don’t forget to send everyone in your address book your link and tell them why you’re doing it. Don't forget to gift aid the donation wherever possible.

"I've always been amazed how many people have donated to me personally after the event when I describe the conditions that homeless people have to endure. Remember, it's just for one night and homeless people have to do this for many nights of the year."

Paul Laffey has set up a dedicated fund-raising page online at http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PaulLaffey26 , where donations can be made.

A Burton Mail reporter will be taking part in the YMCA sleep-out in November, aiming to raise awareness and funds for the homeless.

Anybody interested in donating to the Burton Mail's contribution to the sleep-out event can visit the online dedicated fund-raising page here.

What does the YMCA do?

The YMCA is one of the country's largest charities which helps to support and turn around the lives of those who find themselves homeless.

On a national scale, they supply more than 9,100 beds for those who have fallen on bad times, and have found themselves on the streets, without a home.

The charity says it firmly believes that every young person should have a safe place to stay and actively looks to educate and support those who are in danger of getting in trouble.

Not only does the charity attempt to keep young people off the streets, but it also tries to give as much help and guidance as possible to educate those who they come across.

The YMCA has been credited as the largest voluntary sector provider of services in England and Wales which promotes health and wellbeing services.

It provides more than 270 health and wellbeing facilities, ranging from gyms and swimming pools to community halls and outdoor activity centres.

According to the charity, it supports more than 230,000 children and parents each year across the country by delivering a number of family services including relationship services and nurseries.