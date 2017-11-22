Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Have you ever wanted to take a Porsche for a spin around the Staffordshire or Derbyshire countryside? Well, here's your chance - the only catch is you won't be able to go much faster than 17mph.

But if you're okay with the speed, then a Burton farm enthusiast may have just the luxury vehicle for you – a Porsche tractor.

After almost 60 years of mud and neglect, a now gleaming P122 Porsche tractor, originally made in 1957, has been restored by Andrew Dolman, who owns Anslow Construction and lives in Anslow.

Mr Dolman, 45, said that luxury red tractor had been used on a farm when he brought the machine two years ago, and he wanted to restore it, so it could once again be used.

He said: "I drove over to Denmark to pick it up around two years ago. It needed a complete rebuild. The restoration took about six months. My father-in-law and an engineer friend helped me. I don’t know how much money I've spent.

"It was used on a farm and could be again. It's not perfect but it’s a good quality restoration. A lot of people haven't seen a Porsche tractor as they're quite rare in this country. Porsche made 125,000 of them between 1952 and 1957.

Mr Dolman has always been a keen farmer, even being born on one in Anslow, and is a life-long collector of tractors, like the Porsche.

He continued: "I was born on Pilton's Farm in Anslow where my dad was a herdsman. By the time I was six I was sitting on a tractor chucking food out for the cattle with my dad.

"I've always liked tractors and farming life. I am a collector when it comes to tractors – I have another three vintage ones. But I like to sell them on too.

"I sold a Fordson Major E1A tractor to a man who just wanted it to tootle down the country lanes near his home to the pub.

"These vintage restored tractors really appeal to collectors or people who want to use them almost like an ornament in their garden or in a large house. Perhaps a Porsche sports care fan would like my tractor lining up next to their 911s."

Potentially the perfect Christmas present for any keen farming or Porsche enthusiasts out there – the tractor will go under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall on Saturday, November 25.

It is expected to sell for between £10,000 and £15,000, and owner of the auction house, Charles Hanson has admitted that he was overjoyed when the tractor was brought to the auction house in Heage Lane in the Derbyshire village.

Mr Hanson said: "I was driving tractors when I was as young as 15 on my parents' small farm in Derbyshire. You never lose the knack and who could resist taking a Porsche for a spin? It is a superb piece of engineering and, as tractors go, a good looker.

"It's been turning heads on our forecourt ever since it arrived a few days ago and people who've spotted it have been ringing up to ask the price. We’re expecting it to spark major interest."