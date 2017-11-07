Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Marmite has launched limited edition 'born lover' and 'born hater' jars following a scientific study which has discovered why we love or hate the controversial spread – proving that the answer is in our genes.

The Marmite Gene Project limited-edition 70g 'born lover' and 'born hater' jars are available from Co-op, Poundland and Poundworld, and are priced at £1.

The quirky jars come after the launch of 'The Marmite Gene Project', a study that has scientifically proven that there is a genetic foundation to Marmite taste preference.

The Burton-based company recently discovered 15 genetic markers related to fitness and nutrition which determines a person's preference for the nation's most dividing breakfast spread.

Cementing its reputation as the most loved and hated product of our generation, the spread, which has its only factory in the world in Wellington Road, has also changed its packaging on all its glass jars and squeezy bottles.

Fans of the spread will be able to personalise the 250g glass jar for their fellow lover and hater friends and family via the Marmite website.

Brits can become part of this monumental discovery; Gene Test Kits are also available to buy here, so people can discover for themselves whether they were born Marmite lovers or haters.

For those that don't want to provide a DNA sample, they can still take part at tasteface.marmite.co.uk. Users simply log on and have a sample of Marmite to hand, either from a jar at home or FREE sample which they can order when logging in.

Taste Face uses facial analysis to determine if users are 'born a lover' or 'born a hater' based on their facial expression when tasting the spread. A percentage will also be shown upon completion of the test, so Marmite fanatics will be able to see if they are 100 per cent a true lover and vice versa for haters.

Marmite brand manager Philippa Atkinson said: "For over a century we too have been questioning why the nation are so clearly divided between love or hate for Marmite. Finally, we have the answers.

"The DNA data provides a glimpse into our taste preferences. While it's fascinating looking at the data on this scale, the fun really starts when you test your own DNA and begin to delve into your own genetic make-up and see if you were born a lover or hater of Marmite."

For those who would like to share their results with the world and be part of the conversation, tag @marmite on Twitter and use the hashtag #MarmiteGene.

The Marmite Gene Project themed jars are available nationwide from all major supermarkets across the Marmite range, starting at an RRP of £1.75. Personalised jars can be purchased from herettps://social.marmite.co.uk for £4.99.