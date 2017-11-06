Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Stretton family is offering a reward to anyone who manages to bring their beloved family pet home.

Smudge the nine-year-old cat has been missing from his home in The Fletches, off Athlestan Way, Stretton, since Friday, October 27. He is described as having a brown body, white legs, a brown/black head and a distinctive black smudge mark on his nose.

He was let out as usual by his owners on the Friday night but failed to come back when called at around midnight.

Smudge's owner, Rea Reynolds, described him as a 'nervous' cat which is likely to be hiding somewhere.

The 29-year-old said: "As the days go by I'm worrying more.

"He's not a harder cat. It's just awful; we've been really lost."

Rea and her family have searched tirelessly for Smudge, putting up posters, handing out leaflets, going round to neighbours' houses and even paying for Facebook promotion to get the word out there.

"It would mean everything to find him. I'd be so happy.

"I just want to know one way or the other. We've tried everything. The worst might have happened but we just don’t know."

There is a £100 reward for the safe return of Smudge. Anyone who can help can contact Rea on 07850152377 or 07748598919 if you think you may have any information.