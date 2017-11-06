Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Young people in Burton and East Staffordshire have received a cash boost after the Government pledged to double all donations to a scheme to help improve skills in the workplace and community.

The Staffordshire Youth Social Action Fund, which specifically targets people aged between 10 and 20, supports groups which offer online and extra-curricular activities to help improve the lives of young people.

Projects include improving maths and English ability, home and domestic skills with previous schemes including teaching computer coding, bike maintenance, interview techniques and how to grow vegetables.

Companies and individuals from the county are being invited to donate to the fund, with a £50,000 target set, which would then be doubled to £100,000 to help the community groups, charities and social enterprises.

All donors will be able to have their say about what schemes receive the funding.

Steve Adams, the chief executive of the community foundation for Staffordshire said: "This is a great opportunity to create a large fund in a very short space of time and target groups in need during 2018.

"We fund projects ranging from traditional social action such as regular youth volunteering at a care home, to newer ways to create positive social impact, such as micro-volunteering activities where people decide what they want to do.

"For example, a group of friends creating a social media campaign promoting positive body image. We want to fund enjoyable projects that build and share skills and demonstrate positive impact on the wider community including simple, basic things like making new friends, trying out new activities and improving life skills."

To help kick-start the funding, cutlery firm Arthur Price, who have a factory on Britannia Way, Lichfield, has donated £5,000, which will be doubled to £10,000 and Simon Price, the chief executive of Arthur Price said that educating young people was crucial.

Mr Price said: "Young people are our future and we should do all we can to help them on their journey of life. It's very tough in the current climate to not only contribute money, but also give time to help the local community buy we should all do as much as we can.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to double any money you can donate through match funding and so make a huge difference to your local community."

Anybody looking for more information about the scheme or would like to make a donation can call the community foundation for Staffordshire on 01785 339540 or visit www.staffsfoundation.org.uk

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk