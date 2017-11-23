Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenage boy has suffered serious injuries after being involved in a road accident with a van in Burton.

The 13-year-old suffered head and leg injuries in the crash and he is today in Birmingham Children's Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident in Ashby Road shortly after 4.30pm yesterday afternoon, Wednesday, November 22.

An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Tatenhill, with a doctor on board, attended the scene. The youngster was eventually taking to hospital by land ambulance.

Burton Place shopping centre evacuated

The West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "When crews arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been involved in a collision with a van.

"The teenager sustained a head injury and a leg injury in the collision. The ambulance crew and doctor administered trauma care to the boy on scene before he was conveyed to Birmingham Children's Hospital for further treatment."