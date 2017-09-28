Do you fancy yourself as a young Paul McCartney or Dolly Parton? Well budding songwriters are being called to take arms and pick up their artistic pens to write a smash hit in a Burton boot camp working with professionals.

StageScreen, a performing arts school based, in Casey Lane, Burton, is setting up a five-day long course in October and will welcome anybody under the age of 18, with days starting at 10am and running through to 4pm.

Beginning on Monday, October 23 and running right through to Friday, October 27, with the first three days being led by professional guitarist, Chris Baldwin who plays professionally with bands Star from Ivy and Riding the Low.

Starting from the bottom on day one, those taking part will be taught all about song writing and tasked to create their own song. By Wednesday, the masterpieces should be finished, when they can be recorded on professional equipment.

On Thursday and Friday, pupils will be able to create their own music video to go along with their song, under the expert tuition from professional filmmaker Tilley Bancroft, from Red Door Studios.

All finished videos will be uploaded and displayed proudly on StageScreen's YouTube channel, and the vocal recording will be released on SoundCloud, from where they can shared with family and friends.

Heather Gallagher, principal of StageScreen, has spoken of her excitement ahead of the unique event.

She said: "I'm delighted to be bringing something fresh and new to the town and to have two amazing tutors. We are going to fit so much into the week that the benefits the students gain will be immense."

The course will take place at Unit 7, Mosley Business Park, Burton and will cost £125. Anybody interested in further information or to book a place, visit online at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/write-record-release-tickets-37998499535

Looking for a job? There are thousands available at www.Fish4.co.uk