This is your last chance to sign up to the YMCA sleep-out to help raise funds and awareness of homeless people sleeping rough on the streets of Burton.

The event, which takes place on Saturday, November 11, in Burton, will give people the opportunity to find out for themselves the harsh reality of homelessness.

Last minute places are still available for the event on Saturday evening, but the closing date for registrations is 9pm on Wednesday, November 8.

Volunteers taking on the charity event will either sleep in the tunnels of the Pirelli Stadium, home to Burton Albion, or in the graveyard at St Modwen's Church, in Burton’s Market Place.

A team of Subway sandwich shop workers from around Burton have signed up to sleep rough for one night to raise funds and awareness for the annual YMCA sleep-out.

Subway has been a long term supporter of the Burton YMCA, setting up a suspended subs programme where people can buy a sandwich for a rough sleeper along with their own sandwich.

This year, a team of ten workers from the three Subway shops in Burton have signed up and will be sleeping rough at the Pirelli Stadium.

Soubhi Wolley, the owner of the three Subway stores she was feeling more nervous about taking part in the event as the November weather deteriorates.

She said: "We are getting more and more nervous as the weather and temperatures don’t seem to be going up anymore.

"We are raising sponsorship money by just spreading the word and trying to get customers to either donate a sub when they are in store and to try and make people aware of the reasons why we are doing this event as a team.

"If you're thinking about taking part, go for it. Bring a couple of friends and try and make an evening about it. Speak to your bosses at work and see if they can donate towards the sleep-out and get them to email the company staff to get others to donate or participate."

Paula Senior, fundraising officer at the YMCA, said: "We are so grateful to Soubhi and his team for everything they continue to do for us and their local community, we cannot wait to have them back at the sleep-out."

Subway will also be donating a six foot long sandwich to participants to be able to eat while enjoying a drink from the temporary soup kitchen.

You can still sign up to the sleep-out, so to find out more visit http://www.burtonymca.org/sleep-out/ .