The parent company of Alton Towers is expanding its empire by opening a new £265 million tourist attraction in America, creating 1,000 jobs.

Merlin Entertainments is set to splash out the vast sum to open a Legoland theme park near New York. The firm, which also owns Madame Tussauds, aims to open the attraction in 2020, 60 miles north-west of the Big Apple.

More than 1,000 jobs will be created, as well as 800 construction jobs when the park is built. The move comes after Merlin announced Legoland parks would be built in South Korea and China.

Boss Nick Varney told the Belfast Telegraph: "Legoland New York is the first new major theme park in the North East of the US for several decades, and is perfectly located for visitors from New York, Boston, and Philadelphia and beyond.

"It is our largest investment in a single park to date, and our third Legoland Park in North America, the world’s largest market for theme parks and the LEGO brand.

"This investment reaffirms our commitment to further diversifying Merlin’s portfolio of attractions internationally."

