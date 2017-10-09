Businesses looking to grow and flourish are being given a helping hand through free workshops in South Derbyshire this autumn.

The events are being held for established firms, as well as new start-ups, and are aiming to inspire entrepreneurs to stand out from their competitors.

Expert advice, training and support will be available on subjects such as marketing and grant funding. The events are free to attend and are taking place in venues around South Derbyshire.

Councillor Bob Wheeler, leader of South Derbyshire District Council, said: "These workshops are a great opportunity for local businesses in South Derbyshire looking to take the next steps along the pathway of success.

"We want to support local businesses to grow and these workshops will provide advice and a chance to make valuable connections with other like-minded entrepreneurs facing similar challenges and opportunities."

The free workshops are:

Title: How to identify and win funding for your business

Venue: Hilton House Hotel, Mill Lane, DE65 5GP

When: Wednesday, October 11, 9am to 12.30pm

Do you feel that it’s always someone else that secures grant funding? Do you know where to find grants? And are you deterred by the application process? This event, delivered by the D2N2 Growth Hub, will help you identify the correct funding for your business and help you to submit a competitive proposal.

Title: Thinking of starting a business?

Venue: Melbourne Sports Pavilion, Cockshut Lane, DE73 8DG

When: Tuesday, October 17, 5.30pm to 8pm.

Have you ever wondered about running your own business? Or have you recently become self-employed? This free event, staged by the South Derbyshire Business Advice Service, will provide an introduction to everything that you need to think about to be your own boss, from legal structures and marketing to tax and VAT. It will also tell you about any grants or loans you may be eligible for, whether you are setting up as a hairdresser or a manufacturer.

Title: Marketing made easy

Venue: The Dragon, The Green, Willington DE65 6BP

When: Tuesday, October 31, 9.30am to 4.30pm

Are you working with a small marketing budget? The common secret of successful businesses lies in a solid marketing plan. This workshop, staged by Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, will help you take a fresh look at your business and enable you to make your marketing activities more effective.

Title: How to do your own PR

Venue: The Dragon, The Green, Willington DE65 6BP

When: Thursday, November 9, 1pm to 5pm.

Is your business missing out on valuable media coverage? The ‘How to do your own PR’ workshop, led by award-winning journalist Mary Murtagh and staged by Marketing Peak District and Derbyshire, will give you the skills needed to promote your business in print and social media and on radio and television.

For more information about the events listed, visit www.eventbrite.co.uk and enter the name of the event.

Businesses of all sizes and types can also access free one-to-one advice through the South Derbyshire Advice Service.

To request an appointment with an expert adviser please telephone 01283 595791 or email business@south-derbys.gov.uk

