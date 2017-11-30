Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobs in Burton and South Derbyshire are safe after a major banking firm announced it would be closing 49 branches across the country.

Lloyds Banking Group - the firm behind Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank - has announced 49 branches will be closing down and 99 jobs will be lost.

Burton High Street has a Halifax and a Lloyds Bank, while in Swadlincote there is a Lloyds Bank in High Street.

The area around Burton has escaped the worst of the cuts, with only two branches in Staffordshire, Burslem and Codsall, set to shut their doors. It has come after 100 branches were closed between July and October this year.

A Lloyds Banking Group (LGB) spokesperson told Mirror Money the decision was in relation to the growing demand for 'digital banking' - adding that it has seen a decline in in-store visits over the past few years.

"Customers are increasingly choosing to use digital and mobile channels for their everyday banking needs. As a consequence, the number of customers visiting some of our branches has declined in recent years," a statement read.

(Image: iStock)

"In response to this, we have confirmed the locations of some branches which will close next year across Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland. Branches remain a key part of the service we offer to customers, and we continue to make significant investment in revitalising our network, shaping it to their needs."

Lloyds added that even with these closures, around 95 per cent of Lloyds Bank and around 90 per cent of Halifax and Bank of Scotland customers will still have a usable branch within five miles of their home.

However, Unite union said the banking group's ongoing closure programme was undermining the firm's vision for growth and leaves more local communities without access to valued local banking.

The union also previously warned that these closures had become "painful for high streets across the country to absorb".

Today, Unite said it was urging the bank to reconsider its newly announced closures, adding that it is pressing the bank to guarantee there are no compulsory redundancies as a result.

Rob MacGregor, Unite national officer, said: "Lloyds Banking Group needs to halt this unnecessary bank branch closure programme. Local communities are making it clear that the closure of their local branch excludes customers who cannot use digital means to conduct their financial transactions.

(Image: Getty)

"Having returned to profitability LBG needs to stop ignoring its corporate social responsibilities. Just over six months ago the bank announced the closure of 100 branches and today another 49 branches. The news today will not be welcomed by staff or the customers left with no access to local banking.”

The decision comes just seven months after the firm announced a huge overhaul of its network - with plans to 'shrink' some stores down to just two members of staff as the brand adapts to 'digital banking'.

Lloyds, Halifax and the Bank of Scotland - which collectively covers more than 30 million UK customers - said it would replace 'key' locations with 'micro' style branches and in some cases board up the old counter sections.

A Lloyds spokesman said that the group's retail division was cutting jobs as part of previously announced reductions under a management restructuring.

A statement put out by the company said: "These branch closures - previously announced in July 2016 - are in response to changing customer behaviour, and the reduced number of transactions being made in branches.

(Image: Getty)

"Our branches will continue to play a vital role in our multi-channel approach to meeting the full range of customer needs, and we expect to continue to have the biggest branch network in the UK."

It added that the closures will be balanced by a brand new fleet of nine mobile branches across the Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland networks by the end of the year.

This will start with branches in South Wales, Devon and Gloucestershire over the new few weeks.

"As we continue to make investment in our network, we will further expand the mobile branch fleet across Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Bank, with the addition of nine new mobile branches.

"This will provide continuity of services in some of those areas affected by branch closures, alongside other ways to access banking locally."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Which banks are closing down the fastest?

Full list of Halifax closures

Central & Wales Cardiff Capitol North (Halifax) Guiseley North West NI Liverpool Bold St & Scotland Central & Wales Norwich St Stephens Greater London Wealdstone North (Halifax) Yarm

Full list of Bank of Scotland closures

Central Scotland Alva Central Scotland Bridge Of Allan East Carnoustie Glasgow Dalmuir Central Scotland Denny Edinburgh Edinburgh Piershill Glasgow Giffnock Glasgow Glasgow Scotstoun East Lochgelly South West Prestwick, Scotland Central Scotland Stirling Munro Road

Full list of Lloyds Bank closures